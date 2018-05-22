Weymouth police looking to identify armed robbery suspects

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are turning to the public for help identifying two men in connection with a recent armed robbery.
The department shared surveillance photos on its Twitter page Wednesday of two men wanted in connection with a May 16 robbery.
Anyone with information about the men is urged to call Weymouth Police Det. Tim Browning at 781-335-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)