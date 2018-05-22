Weymouth police looking to identify armed robbery suspects

Weymouth police are looking to identify these two men in connection with an armed robbery. Courtesy Weymouth Police Department.

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are turning to the public for help identifying two men in connection with a recent armed robbery.

The department shared surveillance photos on its Twitter page Wednesday of two men wanted in connection with a May 16 robbery.

Anyone with information about the men is urged to call Weymouth Police Det. Tim Browning at 781-335-1212.

Weymouth PD looking to identify the 2 males in the attached photos in regards to an armed robbery that occurred in Weymouth on 05/16/18. Anyone with any information regarding these two suspects is asked to contact Det. Tim Browning at 781-335-1212 or tbrowning@weymouth.ma.us. pic.twitter.com/0Jw7tnk3gZ — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) May 22, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)