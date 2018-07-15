Weymouth police officer critically injured in shooting

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in custody after a Weymouth police officer was shot and critically injured Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Burton Terrace about 8 a.m. found a fellow officer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect had been driving erratically as officers tried to pull him over, neighborhood residents said.

The suspect then crashed into another car near South Shore Hospital, fled on foot toward Burton Terrace and shot the officer, according to witnesses.

Susan Long says several officers swarmed the neighborhood in the moments following the shooting.

“I heard shots. I didn’t know what they were,” she said. “I open up the back door and instantly there was an officer there. More just came running out behind those houses.”

Prosecutors and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

The scene remains very active at this time. No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

MSP assets, including Crime Scene Services, Ballistics, troopers assigned to #Norfolk County District Attorney's Office all assisting in #Weymouth. Norfolk DA's Office will update with more info as it is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2018

#UPDATE I'm told a Weymouth officer has been shot. He's at hospital and is in critical condition. Suspect in custody. At 9:30 hear from witnesses. @7News #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 15, 2018

