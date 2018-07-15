Weymouth police officer dies after shooting; woman also killed

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A Weymouth police officer who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning has died, along with a neighborhood resident who was struck by gunfire during a pursuit, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to Burton Terrace about 8 a.m. found a police officer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer, 42-year-old Michael Chesna, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Emmanuel Lopes, who is now in custody, had been driving erratically as officers tried to pull him over, neighborhood residents said.

Lopes then crashed into another car near South Shore Hospital, fled on foot toward Burton Terrace and shot the officer, officials said.

As Lopes tried to escape from police, officials said he attacked Chesna with a large rock, commandeered his firearm and shot him multiple times in the head and neck.

Lopes allegedly fired three more shots at pursuing officers after he was shot in the leg by police. One of the shots Lopes fired struck and killed a woman inside her home, police said. Her name has not been made public.

Susan Long says several officers swarmed the neighborhood in the moments following the shooting.

“I heard shots. I didn’t know what they were,” she said. “I open up the back door and instantly there was an officer there. More just came running out behind those houses.”

Long says officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon before multiple shots rang out.

“You could hear the cops telling him to ‘put the gun down, put the gun down,’” she said.

As many as 12 shell casings were found on the ground where the officer was shot, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Prosecutors and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

Lopes is slated to be arraigned Monday on two counts of murder.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

MSP assets, including Crime Scene Services, Ballistics, troopers assigned to #Norfolk County District Attorney's Office all assisting in #Weymouth. Norfolk DA's Office will update with more info as it is available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2018

#UPDATE I'm told a Weymouth officer has been shot. He's at hospital and is in critical condition. Suspect in custody. At 9:30 hear from witnesses. @7News #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 15, 2018

