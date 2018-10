WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are turning to the public for help finding a man accused of stealing a 15-foot boat.

Anyone who recognizes the man, who allegedly stole a 15-foot Sailfish, is asked to call Det. Bob Gervasi at 781-335-1212.

Do you recognize this person or this pick-up truck?

We are seeking to identify this person and/or this truck in relation to the theft of a boat. The boat is a 15 foot Sailfish. Anyone with any infor is asked to contact Det. Bob Gervasi at 781-335-1212 or rgervasi@weymouth.ma.us pic.twitter.com/aEi6LlgVib — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) October 4, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)