WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old woman.

Patricia Moon left School House Road on foot Thursday morning and did not return, police said.

She is described as five-feet tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Moon was last seen wearing black pants, a white sweater, a colorful t-shirt with large balloons, while carrying a large, dark-colored purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Weymouth police at 781-335-1212.

