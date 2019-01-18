Weymouth police searching for suspects accused of robbing gas station with gun

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are on the hunt for three men accused of storming into a gas station and assaulting the clerk with a handgun early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the Mobil Gas Station, located at 512 Main St., around 3:30 a.m. learned the suspects had robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, police said.

Survellience video showed one of the suspects striking the clerk’s head repeatedly with a handgun, leaving blood streaming down his head.

During this brief struggle, two other men allegedly grabbed the money and cigarettes before the three suspects ran north on Main Street.

Police say the suspects are believed to be Hispanic men.

One man was seen wearing a red jacket with a blue backpack, the second had on a black jacket, gray sweatpants, a baseball hat and white shoes, while the third wore a black, puffy jacket, sandals with socks and a black baseball hat with a red, white and blue brim.

Abe Nassif, the owner of the gas station, told 7News that the clerk is doing fine but things could have been a lot worse.

“That’s scary of course,” he said. “Thank God nothing happened but if he kept fighting, he might shoot him.”

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Weymouth police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)