Weymouth police searching for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weymouth are searching for a suspect Thursday after an armed robbery at a convenience store.

Officers responding to the Mobil Gas Station at 512 Main Street about 3:30 a.m. learned that three unknown male subjects had just entered the store, threatened the clerk with a firearm and demanded money, according to police.

The suspects fled the store with an undetermined amount of money and were last seen running north on Main St. It is not clear if a vehicle was involved.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males. One man had a red jacket on with a blue backpack, another had on a black jacket, grey sweatpants, a baseball hat, and white shoes. The third had on a black puffy jacket, sandals with socks, and a black baseball hat with a red, white and blue brim.

