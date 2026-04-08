WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two dogs who were recently found dead.

Police say the first dog was found on Sunday near Whitmans Pond. The dog is described as a small, white, terrier-type dog. It was found dead along the shoreline, near the gazebo on Middle Street. The dog was found with no signs of trauma nor any suspicious circumstances surrounding.

The second dog was found on Monday on Lakeshore Drive. The dog was described as a medium sized, black and white Pitbull mix found dead along the shoreline in the Lakeshore Road neighborhood.

Police say this dog was found in a plastic bag with no collar, tags, or microchips. The circumstances around this dog’s death are considered suspicious by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (781) 660-3707 or email dking@weymouth.ma.us.

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