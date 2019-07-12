WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth police are searching for a suspect who they say is responsible for a recent string of package thefts.

The police department released surveillance images of the alleged suspect seen riding a blue and silver bike.

Packages have been reportedly stolen in the area of Belmont, Progress and Summer streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Bob Sullivan at rsullivan@weymouth.ma.us or by calling 781-927-6314.

WPD seeking to ID suspect in package thefts. There have been thefts of packages in the Belmont, Progress and Summer St area.The suspect is riding a blue and silver bike. Anyone with any information please contact Det Bob Sullivan at rsullivan@weymouth.ma.us or781-927-6314 pic.twitter.com/CvhKfqGGdj — Weymouth Police (@WeymouthPD) July 12, 2019

