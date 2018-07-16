Weymouth police warn of scam phone calls collecting money for family of fallen officer

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Weymouth Police Department is warning the public of scam phone calls collecting money for the family of fallen officer Michael Chesna.

RELATED: Fallen Weymouth police officer remembered as ‘family man,’ committed to his community

Chesna was shot and killed Sunday morning when 20-year-old Emmanuel Lopes stole his service revolver during a foot pursuit and fired multiple shots at him, police said.

An account has since been set up at Equitable Bank to assist the Chesna family, the department said. The 42-year-old veteran officer leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 4 and 9.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)