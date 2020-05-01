Weymouth primary school on chopping block due to $2.2 million budget gap

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A primary school in Weymouth is on the chopping block after the school committee reported a $2.2 million budget gap due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak at a meeting on Thursday.

As of today, school officials believe that closing the school is the best option available to retain as many essential services and staff as possible, while cutting administrative costs, facilities costs, utility costs and other operational expenditures associated with keeping the building open.

The district is working to come up with a plan to allow the students who would have to transition to a new school to remain together.

District leaders will meet with the Town Council in a public meeting next week and a budgetary subcommittee will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss further options.

“We truly appreciate all of the feedback that was given at the meeting last night and we understand the strong feelings that people have toward keeping the Nash School open,” Superintendent Curtis-Whipple said. “With that said, due to contracts that are already in place, a decision needs to be made about the Nash School very soon. In the meantime, we are going to continue to tirelessly look at all options at our disposal and consider other alternatives.”

Committee members wanted to stress that this is not the result of the district’s Universal Full Day Kindergarten program that will begin next school year.

According to a release issued by the committee, that program is partially funded by an account specifically earmarked for kindergarten education.

