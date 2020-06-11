WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth Public Schools has decided not to renew the contracts of more than 100 educators for the upcoming school year as they anticipate the COVID-19 pandemic to impact state funding.

Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple announced Wednesday that financial uncertainties led them to not renew the contracts of 112 non-professional status educators.

This comes as the school district awaits the final approval of next year’s budget by the town, which is anticipated to take place on Monday.

“It is our intention that the vast majority of these educators will be invited back to the district as quickly as possible,” Curtis-Whipple said. “This decision was not made lightly and we hope it will be largely mitigated as the fiscal picture from the state and town becomes clearer. We have spoken to the Weymouth Educators Association about being able to immediately rehire these educators without having to post their job or go through typical hiring procedures. They are on board.”

Curtis-Whipple added that this decision does not reflect the final staffing numbers for next school year.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)