SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a 33 year old from Weymouth, Mass., was placed under arrest and faces multiple charges, including Aggravated DWI, after a deadly weekend crash in Sanbornton, NH.

New Hampshire State Police announced the arrest of Casey W. Kirsch on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after troopers were first called to a crash on I-93 in Sanbornton.

Authorities arrived on scene sometime after 1:30 p.m. to find a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that had gone off the highway and rolled over. State police went on to determine the vehicle had been traveling southbound when it appeared to leave the left side of the road and headed into the interstate’s soft shoulder.

“The vehicle then reentered the highway and rolled over,” state police said in a news release. “As a result of the crash, the passenger was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. The operator of the Chevrolet was transported to Franklin Hospital to be evaluated.”

State police later identified the passenger killed as John R. Hanna Jr., 52, of Lancaster, NH.

The following day, authorities placed Kirsch under arrest, charging him with Negligent Homicide and Aggravated DWI.

The 33 year old was scheduled to appear at Belknap Superior Court early Monday afternoon.

