Weymouth student crafts touching tributes to Sgt. Michael Chesna, Vera Adams

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth High School senior crafted a touching tribute to two people killed in the line of fire last year.

Liam Connolly created two metal memorials for Sgt. Michael Chesna and Vera Adams.

The two were killed in an attack last summer.

Adams has been described as a “hot ticket,” and Chesna was a husband and father of two young children.

“I did this to show even the students of Weymouth High School felt the tragic blow over the summer,” Connolly said. “I feel anyone who served in the line of duty should be remembered.”

The “Sargeant Chesna, End of Watch” memorial lights up and changes color.

The Chesna family was reportedly moved by the memorial, and so was the Weymouth Police Department.

“It was impressive the amount of time he put into the project. It was heartfelt. It was inspirational. It kind of restored my faith in humanity,” Weymouth Captain Richard Fuller said.

The Chesna memorial will be displayed at the police station.

The Vera Adams memorial will be donated to Tufts Library in Weymouth.

“They are still remembered here in Weymouth forever,” Connolly said.

