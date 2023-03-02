WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Weymouth are set to rally for a new contract Thursday afternoon.

The teachers will gather outside Town Hall after school at 3:45 p.m.

They asking for higher pay, smaller class sizes, and a guarantee of work time and learning space to comply with federal and state laws.

