Weymouth tow truck operator clipped by vehicle driving close to breakdown lane on I-93

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A typical work day took a terrifying turn for one Weymouth tow truck operator when a driver in the right lane got too close and hit the operator’s hand.

Christopher Rotz said his hand was clipped by a moving car’s mirror while he was helping a driver on Interstate 93 right before exit four on Friday.

“I got lucky but people have been hurt way worse,” Rotz said. “People decided not to move over, as usual, it’s very common.”

Rotz said the mirror went flying. He eventually picked it up on the side of the road.

Rotz said the breakdown lanes are a lot smaller because of the snow and he barely has enough room to load cars.

“There was a lot of snow. The breakdown lane is just about half what it usually is,” Rotz said. “My truck was already in the travel lane.”

Rotz said he had a bunch of close calls in the past but was never clipped.

“We all, as tow operators, definitely hope that people move over, definitely appreciate it,” Rotz said.

The company that Rotz works for said if he had been a few more inches to the right, he would not have survived.

