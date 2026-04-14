WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth woman pleaded guilty to killed her housemate in court on Tuesday.

Kelly Shaw, 46, pleaded guilty to several charges including voluntary manslaughter, larceny of a motor vehicle, and misleading police.

Shaw pleaded guilty to killing Christine Mello, 56. Mello was found dead in her home at the beginning of April.

Authorities say her body was likely left in the house for several days before it was discovered. After an autopsy, authorities determined Mello’s death was a homicide.

Shaw was arrested, along with John Harper, her associate for finacial crimes. Prosecutors accused them of several financial offenses including stealing over $1,000 and using forged checks.

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