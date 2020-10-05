WH Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

(WHDH) — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

McEnany, who said she tested negative every day since Thursday, tested positive Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms, according to a statement posted to Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” McEnany said in the statement. “Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.”

McEnany said she will begin the quarantine process.

