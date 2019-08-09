Whale breaches in front of family vacationing in Truro

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A whale was seen breaching right in front of a family vacationing in Truro Friday morning.

Dean Taylor said the amazing sight crashed a family reunion.

“We watched it moving, spouting a little bit, it was maybe a football field and a half off the beach, very close, and it breached like that,” he said.

Dean and Masey Taylor say their family has been coming to Cape Cod for years but have never seen anything like this.

“I went on about six whale watches in my life out of P-Town and I saw one whale breach, that was it, and they really flipped out when it happened,” Dean said. “To see it six times in a row that close, it was just, it was something I’ve never seen, it was unreal.”

They say the whale breached six times in just a few minutes.

“That was the cool part, it wasn’t just once,” Masey said.

This sighting comes just two weeks after a whale feeding frenzy near Longnook Beach in Truro. Fish flying as two whales grabbed some lunch.

“You knew it was coming, you could almost time it, it was coming again, it was coming again,” Dean said.

They Taylors say this was a family vacation they won’t soon forget.

“I’m glad it wasn’t a shark,” Masey said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)