Whale freed from entanglement in Cape Cod Bay

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) – Animal welfare officials in Massachusetts say a humpback whale previously entangled in Cape Cod Bay is now swimming free.

A Hyannis Whale Watcher Cruises vessel reported the entangled whale Sunday about six miles off Provincetown, prompting a response from a Center for Coastal Studies’ Marine Animal Entanglement Response crew. The Cape Cod Times reports the crew worked to remove a line that went from the whale’s mouth to the tail stock.

They removed the line and the whale swam away and disappeared.

Humpback whales, frequent visitors to the waters of Cape Cod, are part of a federal inquiry called an “unusual mortality event” along the Atlantic coast.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)