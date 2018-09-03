Whale surprises paddleboarder in water off Salisbury Beach

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A paddleboarder in the water off Salisbury Beach came face-to-face with a whale over the weekend.

Phil Chambers captured video of the moment the whale surfaced next to a paddleboarder who was in the water near his boat on Sunday.

The startled man could be seen tumbling out of his paddleboard before the whale quickly disappeared below the water.

“And somebody may have soiled themselves,” Chambers said in a Facebook post.

Several humpback whales were spotted in Boston Harbor last week.

(Video Courtesy: Phil Chambers)

