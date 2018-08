DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A whale washed ashore on Duxbury Beach Monday morning.

The massive mammal could be seen laying along the shore as waves crashed up against it.

Officials closed off the area as marine biologists tend to the whale.

A whale has washed ashore on Duxbury Beach this morning. Immediate area of the first crossover is closed. Please stay away so Marine Biologists and Duxbury officials tend to the matter. pic.twitter.com/9boIRgRpFm — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) August 20, 2018

