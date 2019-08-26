What a day! Scottish girl’s before and after photos show the 1st day of school struggle is real

Going back to school after a long summer can be exhausting! One little girl’s before and after photos from her first day show that that struggle is real.

Lucy Falconer, a 5-year-old girl from Scotland, looked prim and proper in her new school uniform on the way out the door Monday morning.

After school, Lucy trudged up the front walkway with her unicorn backpack in tow but her once-perfect outfit now disheveled from a day of learning and playing with friends.

The precocious 5-year-old’s back from school look grabbed her mom’s attention.

“I said ‘Lucy what did you do today?’ and she said, ‘Nothing much mum, nothing much.”

Jillian Falconer said her daughter clearly had a fun day at school.

Lucy’s family shared the relatable photos on facebook before sending them off to a local newspaper.

The photos have garnered more than 20,000 likes on the social media site and has been shared all over the world.

Jillian’s said she is surprised by her daughter’s newfound fame.

‘Crazy, just very surreal and very crazy,” she said. “It’s just nothing that you would expect ever to happen when you post a picture of your children on their first day of school.”

Lucy’s mom said she takes these photos every year and plans to keep up the tradition at least until Lucy is in high school.

