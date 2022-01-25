WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Watertown man has changed his tune about his family’s new pet.

Eddie Kennedy’s daughter Jonna posted a video of the moment she and her sister surprised him with Tito for Christmas — it is now going viral on TikTok.

At first, Kennedy was not happy with his four-legged gift.

“I couldn’t believe I didn’t start swearing,” Kennedy said, laughing.

But, he could not stay mad at the 4-month-old rescue for long. Kennedy and Tito are now best friends who are completely inseparable.

“I was mad. I went back to work,” he said. “And then when I came back, he comes running down. I sat right where I’m sitting now and he came down the stairs jumped up on the couch and put his head on my lap. What am I gonna do?”

The video Jonna posted about their special bond has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

“It’s been crazy. It just keeps going up,” she said. “I see a bunch of people at school and they’re like, ‘Ah I saw your TikTok of your dad and your dog.’ And I’ve just been like getting a lot of dm’s on Instagram asking to repost it. And it’s been kinda cool.”

The Kennedys are looking forward to many years of happiness with their precious pup.

