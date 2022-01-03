SALINAS, Calif. (WHDH) — Twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart from each other but will grow up celebrating their birthdays knowing one was born in 2021 while the other was born in 2022.

Aylin Yolanda Trujillo entered the world at exactly midnight on Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County, California in 2022.

Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was delivered first at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mom Fatima Madrigal said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Twins with different birthdays are rare and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in two million, according to the medical center.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings.

