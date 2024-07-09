ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway Monday after the commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard was killed in a hit-and-run crash, officials said.

The New Hampshire National Guard in a statement said Brig. Gen. John “Pogo” Pogorek was one of the National Guard’s “finest airmen and leaders.” Rochester police in a separate statement said their investigation was ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact investigators.

“Gen. Pogorek was an exemplary wingman, mentor and friend to many,” said Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities. “He served his State and Nation with the utmost professionalism and dedication. He will be deeply missed.”

The crash happened near 5:20 p.m. on Crown Point Road.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said Pogorek, 57, was stopped on the side of the road resecuring a load on a trailer that was attached to his truck.

Police said another vehicle hit Pogorek while he was outside his truck and continued traveling west on Crown Point Road without stopping.

Rochester police said Pogorek suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later tracked down the car that hit Pogorek and determined it was driven by 81-year-old Paul Clement from Rochester, according to police.

Police did not immediately say whether Clement was arrested. Police also did not say whether he is facing any charges.

While the police investigation continued, state officials mourned Pogorek.

“On behalf of the entire State of New Hampshire, I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Gen. Pogorek,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “Gen. Pogorek served his state, country, and community with honor. His commitment and contributions to the Granite State will never be forgotten.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Mikolaities said.

Pogorek served in both the US Air Force and the New Hampshire Air National Guard after graduating from the US Air Force Academy in 1989. Pogorek climbed the ranks after his graduation, eventually being named to his commander role in June 2022.

Over his 31 years in the military, officials said, Pogorek racked up more than 6,675 flying hours. At the time of his death, he oversaw more than 1,300 officers, airmen and civilians at Pease Air National Guard Base in Newington.

“As a child near Worcester, he would be in his yard and see planes fly over from Westover Air Reserve Base and think to himself he would like to be a pilot,” said Pogorek’s second-in-command, Brig. Gen. William Davis.

Flags were half-staff Tuesday at the base. Davis became emotional speaking about the commander’s legacy.

“The last meeting we had with him yesterday morning was regarding quality of life for airmen. I believe that’s how he’d want to be remembered — taking care of airmen and being fair and equitable to all,” Davis said.

Pogorek is survived by his wife and their five children.

“How many people’s lives he touched and what an impact he had on this unit, that will continue,” Davis said. “What a tremendous loss he is to us.”

