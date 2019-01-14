‘What are you looking at?’: Boston couple claims hackers threatened them through security camera

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston couple, who has an eight-week-old baby, was recently jolted awake in the middle of the night by the voices of at least two men who had hacked into their security system.

After suffering through a few moments of sheer panic, the couple determined the voices were coming from their Nest security camera.

The couple told 7News that the men, who were able to see into their home, used vulgar language and directed threats at them.

During the frightening ordeal, the men repeatedly told the husband, “What the f*** are you looking at?” and “You better watch yourself and watch your girl.” He then scrambled to unplug both security cameras in the house.

A report has since been filed with the Boston Police Department but the family said they feel “violated” and “safer outside their home than inside.”

The couple reached out to Nest but were unable to get any satisfying answers.

Another hack happened in Arizona in December, and in response, Google said in part, “We are aware that passwords exposed in other breaches may be used to access cameras.”

In a separate statement, Nest’s parent company, Google, said: “We encourage all customers to use two-factor verification for added account security.”

Boston police plan to increase patrols in the neighborhood while the investigation unfolds.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)