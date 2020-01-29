BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is reminding drivers to ask themselves, “What could go wrong?” when trying to travel with an unsecured load.

Officers stopped a motorist who got off Route 3 with four 8-foot planks of wood hanging out of their car window.

The driver was issued a citation for having an unsecured load and had to make alternative arrangements to get their wood home.

In today’s edition of “What could go wrong 🤷‍♂️”, this motorist was stopped after getting off Rt3 with four 8’ 2x4s dangling out their Nissan.

The operator was cited for having an unsecured load and had to make alternative arrangements for getting their wood home. #diyprojects pic.twitter.com/3a9ujGZRFx — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) January 29, 2020

