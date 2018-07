NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Another motorist has Massachusetts state police asking, “What could go wrong?”

The latest offender was caught on Old South Road in Nantucket Tuesday with a massive. unsecured backhoe in the bed of their truck.

The answer to the question, state police said, was “lots could go wrong.”

What could go wrong (#Nantucket edition)? A Trooper at State Police-Nantucket came across this sight Tuesday evening on Old South Road. The driver was cited for having an unsecured load. Because, to answer the question, lots could go wrong here. pic.twitter.com/OBZV4abkEe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

