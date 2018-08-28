‘What could go wrong?’: State police ticket another driver for unsecured load

A motorist with an overloaded truck stopped in Sterling. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police have added another driver to their growing “What Could Go Wrong?” file.

The latest driver was stopped on I-190 in Sterling in a truck overloaded with firewood.

In their post, state police wrote, “Would you want to drive behind this anywhere, especially the interstate?”

“We again remind you all to take a look at your vehicle before you go anywhere,” they wrote. “Is it safe for you AND those around you? Safe travels!”

