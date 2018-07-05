‘What could go wrong?’ State police ticket motorist with wood balancing on mirror

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - In their continuing series of highlighting motorists who were caught with unsecured loads, state police took to Facebook Thursday to share photos of a particularly unusual case in Auburn.

A photo posted the agency’s Facebook page showed a motorist stopped on Route 20 in Auburn who was driving with “wood trim balancing on the sideview mirror and secured with … nothing, secured only by holding it with his hand, while he drove. So we ask, what could go wrong?”

This driver was ticketed for driving with an unsecured load.

State police also issued a safety reminder to other drivers, saying, “Before hitting the roads with any sort of load; excavators, desks and chairs, or wood trim, take a look at it and ask yourself, for the safety of myself and those around me, is this safe?”

