BOSTON (WHDH) - A new map released in time for Halloween has revealed the most common phobia in every state in America.

Researchers at Your Local Security analyzed each state’s most googled phobia to compile their fifth annual report.

Massachusetts’ biggest fear is failure, along with the residents of nine other states, the report indicated.

In addition to fear, blood, water, intimacy, spiders, and the outside rounded out the top five phobias in the country.

One freaky finding that stuck out was that Montana was the only state to search for “fear of humans.”

The study also found that residents in six out of seven states who searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.

Each state’s biggest fear is as follows:

AlabamaFear of failure
AlaskaFear of failure
ArizonaFear of heights
ArkansasFear of heights
CaliforniaFear of blood
ColoradoFear of failure
ConnecticutFear of the outside
DelawareFear of flying
District of ColumbiaFear of social media
FloridaFear of blood
GeorgiaFear of blood
HawaiiFear of holes
IdahoFear of flying
IllinoisFear of blood
IndianaFear of water
IowaFear of intimacy
KansasFear of Snakes
KentuckyFear of water
LouisianaFear of water
MaineFear of germs or viruses
MarylandFear of intimacy
MassachusettsFear of failure
MichiganFear of water
MinnesotaFear of failure
MississippiFear of being alone
MissouriFear of blood
MontanaFear of people
NebraskaFear of failure
NevadaFear of blood
New HampshireFear of spiders
New JerseyFear of intimacy
New MexicoFear of holes
New YorkFear of intimacy
North CarolinaFear of water
North DakotaFear of the outside
OhioFear of failure
OklahomaFear of spiders
OregonFear of water
PennsylvaniaFear of water
Rhode IslandFear of the dark
South CarolinaFear of spiders
South DakotaFear of the outside
TennesseeFear of blood
TexasFear of blood
UtahFear of Needles
VermontFear of failure
VirginiaFear of failure
WashingtonFear of blood
West VirginiaFear of the dark
WisconsinFear of failure
WyomingFear of clowns

For more findings, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox