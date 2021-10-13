BOSTON (WHDH) - A new map released in time for Halloween has revealed the most common phobia in every state in America.

Researchers at Your Local Security analyzed each state’s most googled phobia to compile their fifth annual report.

Massachusetts’ biggest fear is failure, along with the residents of nine other states, the report indicated.

In addition to fear, blood, water, intimacy, spiders, and the outside rounded out the top five phobias in the country.

One freaky finding that stuck out was that Montana was the only state to search for “fear of humans.”

The study also found that residents in six out of seven states who searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.

Each state’s biggest fear is as follows:

Alabama Fear of failure Alaska Fear of failure Arizona Fear of heights Arkansas Fear of heights California Fear of blood Colorado Fear of failure Connecticut Fear of the outside Delaware Fear of flying District of Columbia Fear of social media Florida Fear of blood Georgia Fear of blood Hawaii Fear of holes Idaho Fear of flying Illinois Fear of blood Indiana Fear of water Iowa Fear of intimacy Kansas Fear of Snakes Kentucky Fear of water Louisiana Fear of water Maine Fear of germs or viruses Maryland Fear of intimacy Massachusetts Fear of failure Michigan Fear of water Minnesota Fear of failure Mississippi Fear of being alone Missouri Fear of blood Montana Fear of people Nebraska Fear of failure Nevada Fear of blood New Hampshire Fear of spiders New Jersey Fear of intimacy New Mexico Fear of holes New York Fear of intimacy North Carolina Fear of water North Dakota Fear of the outside Ohio Fear of failure Oklahoma Fear of spiders Oregon Fear of water Pennsylvania Fear of water Rhode Island Fear of the dark South Carolina Fear of spiders South Dakota Fear of the outside Tennessee Fear of blood Texas Fear of blood Utah Fear of Needles Vermont Fear of failure Virginia Fear of failure Washington Fear of blood West Virginia Fear of the dark Wisconsin Fear of failure Wyoming Fear of clowns

For more findings, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)