BOSTON (WHDH) - A new map released in time for Halloween has revealed the most common phobia in every state in America.
Researchers at Your Local Security analyzed each state’s most googled phobia to compile their fifth annual report.
Massachusetts’ biggest fear is failure, along with the residents of nine other states, the report indicated.
In addition to fear, blood, water, intimacy, spiders, and the outside rounded out the top five phobias in the country.
One freaky finding that stuck out was that Montana was the only state to search for “fear of humans.”
The study also found that residents in six out of seven states who searched “fear of water” the most border a body of water.
Each state’s biggest fear is as follows:
|Alabama
|Fear of failure
|Alaska
|Fear of failure
|Arizona
|Fear of heights
|Arkansas
|Fear of heights
|California
|Fear of blood
|Colorado
|Fear of failure
|Connecticut
|Fear of the outside
|Delaware
|Fear of flying
|District of Columbia
|Fear of social media
|Florida
|Fear of blood
|Georgia
|Fear of blood
|Hawaii
|Fear of holes
|Idaho
|Fear of flying
|Illinois
|Fear of blood
|Indiana
|Fear of water
|Iowa
|Fear of intimacy
|Kansas
|Fear of Snakes
|Kentucky
|Fear of water
|Louisiana
|Fear of water
|Maine
|Fear of germs or viruses
|Maryland
|Fear of intimacy
|Massachusetts
|Fear of failure
|Michigan
|Fear of water
|Minnesota
|Fear of failure
|Mississippi
|Fear of being alone
|Missouri
|Fear of blood
|Montana
|Fear of people
|Nebraska
|Fear of failure
|Nevada
|Fear of blood
|New Hampshire
|Fear of spiders
|New Jersey
|Fear of intimacy
|New Mexico
|Fear of holes
|New York
|Fear of intimacy
|North Carolina
|Fear of water
|North Dakota
|Fear of the outside
|Ohio
|Fear of failure
|Oklahoma
|Fear of spiders
|Oregon
|Fear of water
|Pennsylvania
|Fear of water
|Rhode Island
|Fear of the dark
|South Carolina
|Fear of spiders
|South Dakota
|Fear of the outside
|Tennessee
|Fear of blood
|Texas
|Fear of blood
|Utah
|Fear of Needles
|Vermont
|Fear of failure
|Virginia
|Fear of failure
|Washington
|Fear of blood
|West Virginia
|Fear of the dark
|Wisconsin
|Fear of failure
|Wyoming
|Fear of clowns
