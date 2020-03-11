What does Gov. Baker’s coronavirus ‘state of emergency’ mean for you?

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces that a state of emergency would go into effect during an update with Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Dr. Monica Bharel, left, on coronavirus preparedness and planning at the Statehouse in Boston, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The phrase “state of emergency” is often associated with natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency after the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Massachusetts jumped by 41 to 92.

Under Massachusetts law, the governor can call for a state of emergency “in the event or imminent threat of a natural or man-made disaster,” according to the state’s website.

Baker implemented the emergency so his administration could have more flexibility as state agencies respond to the outbreak and work to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Baker said the state of emergency will give him greater power to take actions like shutting down events with large gatherings of people or gaining access to buildings or stockpiling protective gear if needed without getting bogged down in existing paperwork requirements.

Here’s what the state of emergency means for you:

Travel Ban

A state of emergency does not automatically mean that a travel ban is in place. Officials may implement travel restrictions if necessary.

Closures

A state of emergency does not automatically mean that schools, businesses, and government offices are closed.

Businesses

The governor does not establish specific disaster policies for individual businesses but may encourage businesses to send employees home or remain closed. In extreme cases, the governor may order businesses to close. Large and small private businesses should make informed decisions about delayed openings, cancellations, and closures.

Schools

The governor and MEMA do not make the decision to close or delay schools. Although some districts may have established policies about closing during a state of emergency, each school district should make informed decisions based on local conditions.

Government Offices

The governor’s state of emergency declaration does not automatically close state offices. State employees can call 2-1-1 to check on the status of state office closings. Executive office employees will be informed of closure through internal notification plans, Mass.gov, and the media. The decision to close non-executive offices — such as the court system, legislative branch, and state university system — is made by their respective leadership.

Executive Orders

Under a state of emergency, the governor is authorized to issue executive orders to meet the needs of a threat, emergency, or disaster. These orders are to be treated as law and may override existing law for the course of the disaster.

Baker’s administration also announced guidelines for executive branch employees, which went into effect on Wednesday. They are as follows:

All work-related travel, both foreign and domestic, is to be discontinued until further notice. Executive Branch employees are also strongly encouraged to avoid any personal international travel.

Conferences, seminars and other discretionary gatherings, scheduled and hosted by Executive Branch agencies involving external parties, are to be held virtually or cancelled. Regular internal business shall continue, including but not limited to mandated public hearings and board meetings. Meeting organizers are strongly encouraged to utilize alternatives like conference calls, WebEx and other group communication tools.

Additionally, Executive Branch employees should not attend external work-related conferences, seminars or events. Alternatively, Executive Branch employees are encouraged to participate remotely.

Executive Branch employees feeling sick with fever or flu symptoms should not come into work. Information available to date regarding COVID-19 indicates that the highest risk population includes older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions. Employees in this risk group are encouraged to talk with their supervisors to review possible alternative work assignments.

These actions complement additional precautions that have been undertaken in recent days including encouraging proper self-care and hygiene such as washing hands, ensuring bathrooms are stocked with hand washing materials and paper products, frequently cleaning touch points such as doorknobs, handles, elevator buttons and common area surface, and making cleaning products and sanitizers available in all Executive Branch workspaces.

The administration also issued updated guidance to members of the public.

Leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate also said they’re hoping to establish a supplemental budget aimed at creating $15 million in funding to respond to the outbreak.

Baker will end the state of emergency when it is no longer needed to keep residents safe or conduct emergency business.

