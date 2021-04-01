‘What else does he need’: Type 1 Diabetics call on governor to give them access to COVID-19 vaccines

BOSTON (WHDH) - In contrast with CDC recommendations, Type 1 Diabetes is not on the list of qualifying conditions to get a vaccine in Massachusetts, and many are making a push to change that.

On April 19, everyone over the age of 16 will become eligible for the vaccine in the Bay State. Type 1 diabetics say this is a matter of life and death and they should not be made to wait more than two weeks to get the shot.

“We have been living like it’s April 2020 since April 2020 right,” Jessica von Goeler said. “My daughter is in remote school and she won’t be going back to school. You know, it’s hard.”

Despite emerging research, Massachusetts health officials have decided the condition does not qualify as a co-morbidity that would make a person eligible for earlier vaccination.

“The severity of COVID-19 disease, as well as risk for hospitalization and even risk for mortality, is increased in persons with Type 1 Diabetes,” said Dr. Lori Laffel of the Joslin Diabetes Center.

Massachusetts does list Type 2 Diabetes as a pre-existing condition. It is a much more common condition impacting some 34 million Americans — often later in life.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky toured a mass vaccination site with Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday.

“We can talk to the advisory board about that but generally speaking, the biggest change they made relative to the CDC recommendations was around asthma,” Baker said.

“My guess is that the Massachusetts committee will adapt very quickly to what the CDC has done,” said Laffel.

Baker stopped short of saying that will happen and that left some concerned.

“After listening to Gov. Baker’s press conference today I am not nearly as enthusiastic that it will be included,” von Goeler said. “And there are over 14,000 supporters that are asking him to listen to the science and I would ask him, what else does he need to make this decision?”

Those over 55-years-old and people with just one preexisting condition will be made eligible to get the vaccine on Monday.

1.6 million Americans are living with Type 1 Diabetes.

