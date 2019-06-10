‘What goes up, must come down’: Man wanted by police found on roof of Holliston home

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holliston resident wanted by police was found on the roof of his home when officers arrived to arrest him Monday morning.

Officers executing an arrest warrant at a multi-level home in the town were forced to call the fire department for assistance so they could safely apprehend the man, according to the Holliston Police Department.

When a ladder truck pulled up to the home, officers climbed onto the roof and escorted the man to the ground.

“What goes up, must come down,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The man, whose name has not been released, was booked and taken to Framingham District Court. ⁣

No additional information was immediately available.

‘

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)