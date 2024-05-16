DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Colin Albert took the stand in the Karen Read murder trial Wednesday, capping off a busy day that included testimony from six other witnesses; Albert is expected to return for more questioning on Thursday.

Prosecutors claim Read, 44, of Mansfield, killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, by running him over with her SUV as she dropped him off at a party in Canton after a night of drinking.

Read has pleaded not guilty and her defense has said she is being framed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the house on Fairview Road where the party took place.

Testimony will resume Thursday morning.

