While many top Democrats have already announced their plans to back Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidential nomination, it is not a sure thing.

Democratic delegates still face a big decision, which will actually rest with the party’s roughly 4,700 delegates. The majority of the delegates were pledged to President Joe Biden through the primary process. Now, they will be free to choose who they will support.

Harris used most of the day Sunday trying to solidify their support. She spent more than 10 hours talking with party leaders, members of Congress, labor leaders, and leaders of advocacy and civil rights organizations.

Delegations from North Carolina and Tennessee already came out in unanimous support of Harris Sunday night. South Carolina Democrats also delivered a public vote of confidence.

Democratic leaders are promising a transparent and orderly process to move forward. The Democratic National Committee is expected to discuss a framework for selecting a new nominee during a meeting on Wednesday.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in four weeks in Chicago.

