In yesterday’s blog I wrote (complained) about how there wasn’t anything to talk about with the weather, it’s been so quiet! I said I got lucky that it was SO dry that I could talk about how rare it was to be THIS dry. If you missed it, you can read it here.

Well… not thinking ahead, that didn’t leave me much to talk about today. So today we’ll play the “what if” game. What if we stay dry all the way through next week? It’s entirely possible! There’s a small chance of a spot shower tomorrow afternoon but it’s only about a 10% chance, so odds are that we stay dry tomorrow. I’ll start you off with the 7 day to see how dry it really is moving foward.

Alright so now the “what ifs”. What if Boston doesn’t see a shower tomorrow afternoon? What if we stay dry for all of next week (well, at least through Thursday)? In that case, we’d REALLY be in rare company. If we stay dry through next Thursday (September 19th), it would be the driest start to September on record for Boston.

The last time we had measurable rain in Boston was August 20th. So today, is day 23 of consecutive days without measurable rain. The chart below says 22, but that doesn’t count today because, well, today isn’t over. So back to the “what if”… what if we stay dry through next Thursday the 19th? That would be day 30 without measurable rain and would pull us to 4th place for consecutive dry days and that’s at any point in the year, not just summer and fall. Stay tuned I guess…