BOSTON (WHDH) - Three-time Patriots Superbowl champion Rob Gronkowski unveiled his latest win for kids in Boston Tuesday.

The nearly two-million dollar “Gronk Playground” is now open on the Charles River Esplanade.

It’s ADA-accessible to guarantee fun for everyone.

Gronkowski arrived to the Esplanade aboard a duck boat before he led a group of kids through a ribbon to officially open the playground.

He says the space is inspired by his career and love for the city. The playground features a football slide, miniature duck boats, Boston landmarks, and even a life-size statue of the former football tight end for high-fives!

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for a while,” said Gronkowski. “We’ve got these little five-year-old, six-year-olds running around, playing with all the cool machines, all the cool toys, going down the slide, that’s what it’s all about.”

Inspirational quotes from notable Boston athletes like Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and David Ortiz can be seen throughout the park, encouraging kids to dream big.

“I just want to give back to the community here that accepted me and loved me from the very beginning, and give back to all the kids so they have the same chance that I had growing up to be successful,” Gronkowski said.

The playground is a gift from the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation in partnership with the Esplanade Association and the Massachusetts Department of Conversation and Recreation.

Gronkowski hopes it will be a place where everyone can have fun for generations to come.

