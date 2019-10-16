(WHDH) — A toddler in Florida made it known that he was not happy with how his mother said goodbye to him after his soccer practice.

In a video that has since gone viral on Facebook, Alexander could be seen telling his dad that his mom did not give him a goodbye kiss when she left to go back to work.

“She just went to work?” his father jokingly asked. “What kind of momma does that?”

Alexander’s mom says she was in a hurry to get back to work after his soccer practice.

She added that she made it up to her son when she found out about his complaint.

