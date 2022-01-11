ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (WHDH) — A bystander raced to help rescue three children who fell through the ice on a pond in Arapahoe County, Colorado on Sunday.

Dusti Talavera had been looking out her kitchen window when she saw the children go through the ice.

“I just kind of put some shoes on and ran out,” she said. “Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond pulling two kids out.”

A teenage cousin of the children also jumped in to help rescue them.

All three children were pulled from the water but one of the children, a 6-year-old girl, was not breathing, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

EMTs were able to revive her before taking her to a hospital. The girl is said to be in serious condition but expected to survive.

Cory Sutton of South Metro Fire Rescue applauded the quick actions of Talavera.

“What she did was amazing,” he said. “We were back at the fire station talking about how brave she was, how great the officers did. And gosh, I hope that if this happened to one of mine that somebody like her was close by.”

Officials are warning people that the ice in the area remains unsafe.

