BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo wants the public’s help to pick the name for its newest zebra foal.

The baby girl was born last September – and now you can vote on her name.

Some of the options have special meanings, including Eowyn – inspired by The Lord of the Rings – and Felicity – which means happiness or luck.

The other options include Celeste, Francine, and Wednesday.

Online voting is open until October 25.

