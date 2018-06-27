(WHDH) — The “What the Fluff” challenge is confusing dogs and taking the internet by storm.

Owners hide behind a blanket while standing near a doorway before dropping it and sneaking out of the room. The action often leaves dogs with a bewildered look as they search for where their owner disappeared to.

Several people have posted their videos of them completing the challenge and capturing their dogs’ reactions.

One video on Instagram shows Bochy the french bulldog relaxing on the bed when its owner slips out of the room while dropping a sheet. Bochy immediately pops up after realizing what happened.

Another video shows Keith the pug bolting off a chair to search for his owner who seemed to have disappeared.

The challenge doesn’t always go as planned, with some dogs catching on to the trick before it happens.

One corgi walked underneath the blanket before its owner could slip away.

