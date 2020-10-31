‘What the heck?’ Plymouth woman finds 19th century fencing sword while digging in her back yard

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman digging in her backyard found something stranger than treasure — a 19th century fencing sword.

“I hit metal, metal on metal with my shovel and I was like ‘what the heck?'” recalled Carrie Hadaway. “I saw this handle, it was like kind of on the side and when I legit pulled it out of the ground I was like “yeaaah!”

Hadaway reached out to local researchers about the discovery, and experts believe an area blacksmith created the sword more than 150 years ago.

And since finding the sword, Hadaway has also found arrowheads, fossils and stone tools in her yard. She’s hoping to display the finds at a local museum.

