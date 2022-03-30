BOSTON (WHDH) - Pictures show a dangerous ride on the Red Line Thursday.

Sushmit Barua, 14, was on his way home from school when he saw the two boys, likely not much older than him, hitching a ride on the back of a Red Line train leaving Andrew Square.

“I noticed these two kids with backpacks like hiding and when the train was coming they quickly got onto the back,” said Sushmit. “I was like, what were they thinking? I mean it’s definitely dangerous.”

Sushmit said the two boys were holding onto the back bar of the train and as soon as the train started moving, they held on tighter.

So the concerned teen snapped a few photos and posted them to Twitter — tagging the MBTA,

“I knew it was wrong so I quickly took some photos,” he said. “It’s really unsafe. The teens could really get hurt.”

The MBTA said they tried to meet the train at the next station but the teens were nowhere to be seen.

