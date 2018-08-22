What will this winter bring? Old Farmer’s Almanac releases annual weather prediction

BOSTON (WHDH) - Good news, New England. Snow and frigid temperatures are not in this winter’s forecast, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac weather predictions.

The Almanac, which was founded in 1792, is predicting more rain and less snow in the northeast.

“As for snow, we expect to see below-normal levels of snowfall in areas that normally get snow,” the Almanac said.

Unlike last year’s bitterly cold winter season, the Almanac says this year will bring milder temperatures to most the country, including New England.

“This winter, we expect to see above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States, except in the Southwest, where we’re predicting a colder-than-normal season,” the Almanac said.

And for Canada? They are forecast to see mostly cold temperatures and more snow than normal.

