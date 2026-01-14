FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Before he was number 10 in New England, Drake Maye wore it in Carolina Blue. The Athletic Director for the University of North Carolina (UNC) said he’s known Maye since he was in high school.

“What you’ve seen up in New England is who he is,” Bubba Cunningham said, UNC Athletic Director. “The very first time I saw him practice and play a little bit, I actually asked him, ‘Did you grow up playing a lot of video games?’ He said, ‘Yeah. Why?’ I said, ‘You read defenses and anticipate more than any young guy I’ve seen in some time.”

Cunningham said UNC is proud of their former QB. During his time as a Tar Heel, Maye was awarded the ACC Player of the Year.

“He comes from a great family,” Cunningham said. “Highly-competitive since he was a young kid. Really good student. And not only is he a really good student in the classroom, he spent a lot of time watching film and being prepared.”

That preparation hasn’t stopped as Maye get ready to play in his first Divisional Round game. From New England to North Carolina, his fan base is only growing.

“We have a ton of respect for him. A ton of pride. He’s getting all the accolades he has earned. He has been a real role model for the folks at Carolina,” Cunningham said.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)