‘What’s done is done’: Man accused of killing wife in Everett allegedly called son after murder

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife in Everett has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge.

Emilio Matarazzo, 55, of Peabody, was arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court in connection with the shooting death of Ersilia Matarazzo, 50, who was found shot to death in a vehicle outside her parents’ Central Avenue home around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Ersilia Matarazzo was a member of the city’s Board of Registrars and Board of Assessors and was a second cousin of Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr.

She filed for divorce from her husband in November after 30 years of marriage after confiding in family members that he had become physically abusive.

Emilio Matarazzo allegedly sent her a check for $20,000, a box of chocolates, and an apology letter on her 50th birthday in the hopes of winning her back but grew increasingly aggressive when she refused.

Prosecutors claimed investigators found five spent shotgun shells on the ground next to the car and said Emilio Matarazzo called his son moments after the murder, telling him, “what’s done is done” before hanging up.

Emilio Matarazzo is due back in court Jan. 18 for a pretrial hearing.

