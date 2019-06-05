‘What’s wrong with this picture?’: Athol police share photo of unsecured load

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — The Athol Police Department is reminding motorists to properly secure their cargo to their vehicles.

The department shared a photo on its Facebook page Tuesday of a sedan with a strapped-in ladder sticking out of the sunroof. The caption read, “What’s wrong in this picture? Can you see it?”

The post continued, “Now that we have your attention, we’d like to ask that you properly secure your cargo and point out that what is pictured is incredibly dangerous!”

