WHDH owner Ed Ansin laid to rest in Florida

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sunbeam Television owner Ed Ansin was laid to rest early Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

Ansin passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 84.

Only a small gathering of family, friends, and longtime co-workers were able to attend his services due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He loved the people he worked with. He loved the television news business and he loved serving his community,” said Paul Magnes, executive vice president of Sunbeam Television.

Ansin is best known as the owner of two television news stations — WHDH in Boston and WSVN in Miami. He also invested in real estate and gave millions to charity.

Jim Goggins described Ansin as a great boss and mentor who found success where others couldn’t.

“Ed had vision and I was wearing bifocals,” said Goggins, one of Ansin’s business partners.

Ansin’s television stations were his true passion. He was proud to have twice played David to the Goliath of NBC, which pulled its affiliation from both his stations 20 years apart. Each time he refused to sell.

“Though it arguably made more economic sense to sell, dad would have none of that,” Ed’s son, Andy Ansin, said. “He didn’t even want to look at the economics. Dad was going to continue to be a broadcaster in Boston. That was his passion. It was what he loved to do.”

Ansin’s proudest moment came earlier this year when WHDH became the only independent television station ever to become the number one news outlet in its market, as well as number one in prime time with 7NEWS at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to Andy.

Ansin also loved his employees like family, even in the toughest times.

“He refused the layoffs, the furloughs, the pay cuts, everything,” said Alice Jacobs, vice president of news for Sunbeam Television Corporation. “And Ed would always say to me, it’s because I don’t have any debt. But all of his employees will forever be indebted to him.”

Ansin’s other son, James, remembered his dad’s love of the Boston Red Sox and how he and his father would walk from the North End to Fenway Park to watch games.

“On the way, he would always point out the Somerset Hotel, which is where my mom and dad were married in 1961,” James Ansin said. “It was the highlight of the walk.”

Though Ansin was a man of few words in business and at home, many fondly recalled the twinkle in his eye. His daughter, Stephanie, said she always felt his love.

“Even though he didn’t speak much about it, you felt it,” Stephanie Ansin said. “You held it close and you let it grow. Thank you. I love you. May you rest in peace. You sure deserve it.”

